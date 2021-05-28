Mariner LLC Boosts Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,657 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in HP by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,087 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in HP by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,808 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in HP by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in HP by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.07.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.77. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 169.24% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.