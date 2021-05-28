Mariner LLC Makes New Investment in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth $50,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth $280,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GFL shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 179.33 and a beta of 1.25. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $937.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.25 million. Analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

