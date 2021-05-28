Mariner LLC Purchases 3,032 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $109.68 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $75.82 and a 52-week high of $114.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.75.

