Marriott Vacations Worldwide Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,322 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,294% compared to the average volume of 97 call options.

In related news, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total value of $764,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,180.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,460 shares of company stock worth $2,468,591 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.4% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.14.

VAC stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.29. 434,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 2.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $75.97 and a 52-week high of $190.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.26.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

