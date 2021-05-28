Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 43,294 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 372.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,294 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.34. 54,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,670,542. The firm has a market cap of $187.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.02. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.33 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.63.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

