Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 25,773 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 373.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,669 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,773 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 0.6% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Netflix were worth $17,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $5.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $509.46. 140,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,434. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $404.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $514.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $519.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $225.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.82.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

