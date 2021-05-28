Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 50,914 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 372.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,914 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,494.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,482,436.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,271,221,932.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,544 shares of company stock worth $48,331,546. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.49. 40,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,693. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.82. The firm has a market cap of $192.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

