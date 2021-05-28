Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 372.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,148 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,023,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.22. 93,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,208,452. The firm has a market cap of $133.66 billion, a PE ratio of -49.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $88.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.35 and a 200 day moving average of $74.83.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

