Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 372.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,314 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,229 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $1,052,000. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit stock traded up $9.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $441.50. 35,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,617. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.19 and a 52-week high of $445.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $414.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.08.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.