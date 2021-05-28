Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.000-8.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion.

Shares of DOOR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,134. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.57. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $62.98 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northcoast Research raised Masonite International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Masonite International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.57.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Chuang bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.