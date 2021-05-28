Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,739 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Materialise were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTLS. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Materialise in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 17.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 715.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Materialise alerts:

MTLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Materialise NV has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.30.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.