MATH Trading Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days (MATH)

MATH (CURRENCY:MATH) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 28th. MATH has a total market capitalization of $170.20 million and $448,888.00 worth of MATH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MATH coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00004050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MATH has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

About MATH

MATH is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2019. MATH’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,356,164 coins. MATH’s official message board is blog.mathwallet.org . The official website for MATH is mathwallet.org . MATH’s official Twitter account is @MathWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Math Wallet is a multi-platform (mobile/desktop/extension/hardware) universal crypto wallet that enables storage of all BTC, ETH/ERC20, NEO/NEP5, EOS, TRON, ONT/ONG, ENU/Telos/EOSC/BOS, BinanceChain, Cosmos, VeChain, and Polkadot tokens. Math Wallet also features cross-chain token exchanges, a multi-chain DApp store. MATH (MATH) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Math platform. “

