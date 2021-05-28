Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) dropped 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.10 and last traded at $31.10. Approximately 4,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,564,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

MAXR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CFO Biggs C. Porter purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,900 shares of company stock worth $204,900. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 20.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,285,000 after buying an additional 1,005,932 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 205.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,353,000 after acquiring an additional 628,427 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,131,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 31.3% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,226,000 after acquiring an additional 485,955 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 71.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 952,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,034,000 after acquiring an additional 396,866 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

