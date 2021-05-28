Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

MMS opened at $92.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.97 and its 200-day moving average is $82.08. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock worth $2,927,776 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.