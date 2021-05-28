Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-$470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $451.40 million.
Shares of MEC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.23. The stock had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,506. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Mayville Engineering has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $19.25.
Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Equities analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Mayville Engineering news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $163,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,087,629.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Mayville Engineering Company Profile
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.
