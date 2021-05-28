Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-$470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $451.40 million.

Shares of MEC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.23. The stock had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,506. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Mayville Engineering has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Equities analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mayville Engineering from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other Mayville Engineering news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $163,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,087,629.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.