MBL Wealth LLC Purchases 2,561 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 4.2% of MBL Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $12,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $272.38. The company had a trading volume of 56,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,169. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.56. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.18 and a 12-month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

