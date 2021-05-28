McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77 billion-$1.79 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCFE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McAfee from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McAfee presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.79.

Shares of McAfee stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.30. 933,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,232. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17. McAfee has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $26.32.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McAfee will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. McAfee’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

