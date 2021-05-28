McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 686.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after buying an additional 37,031 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.5% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 734.1% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 14,615 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 15.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.18.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,137 shares of company stock worth $3,379,567. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $194.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.94. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $139.76 and a 52-week high of $204.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

McKesson declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

