Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Trading Down 0.2%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.04 and last traded at $6.04. Approximately 8,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 26,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

MEDXF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from $7.25 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.96.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

