Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives $21.80 Average PT from Analysts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.11.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLCO. TheStreet lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, CLSA upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MLCO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.19. 2,789,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,555,054. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 75.32%. The company had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

