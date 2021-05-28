Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CLSA raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.85.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

MLCO opened at $17.23 on Monday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 75.32% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. The firm had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.3% in the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,585,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,610,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,068,000 after acquiring an additional 981,241 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 39.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,282,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,920 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,299,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,315,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.