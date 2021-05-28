Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Short Interest Update

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the April 29th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Melcor Developments from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

MODVF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.21. Melcor Developments has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.