MEMBERS Trust Co Purchases 288,974 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 169.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 459,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,974 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 0.8% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $23,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,239 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.77.

