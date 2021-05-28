Meme (MEME) Price Reaches $579.63 on Major Exchanges

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Meme has a market cap of $16.23 million and $2.58 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for $579.63 or 0.01511425 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Meme has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.84 or 0.00528928 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004647 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00024120 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002863 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

