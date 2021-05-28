Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.600-1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $305 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.35 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $20.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Meridian Bioscience has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $30.65. The company has a market cap of $908.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.49.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $85.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

