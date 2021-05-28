Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 22.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,963,000 after buying an additional 227,693 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 338,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after buying an additional 49,306 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 282,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,020,000 after buying an additional 142,126 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 151,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 143,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.77. 23,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,300. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $125.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.98 and a 200 day moving average of $93.80.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

