Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,384 Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.25% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 319.4% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,632,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FAN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,920. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.34. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $26.14.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

