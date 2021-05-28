Merriman Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 87,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,020,900 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.34. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

