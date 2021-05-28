Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 408 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,464,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.58. The company had a trading volume of 136,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,452,757. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $52.36.

