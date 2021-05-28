Merriman Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.3% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $11,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,209. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average of $43.57. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $31.06 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

