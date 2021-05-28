MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of MetLife by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Argus lifted their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

Shares of MET opened at $65.66 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.12.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

