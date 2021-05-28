MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) PT Raised to $4.50

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MFA Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MFA Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.30.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.73. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $4.47.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 89.30%. On average, analysts predict that MFA Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 16,703 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 39,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,467,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after purchasing an additional 41,319 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

