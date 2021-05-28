Michael Innocenzo Sells 16,000 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Exelon stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.76. The stock had a trading volume of 122,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,448,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

