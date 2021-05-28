Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MFGP. BNP Paribas cut Micro Focus International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Micro Focus International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.38.

NYSE MFGP opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Micro Focus International has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFGP. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Micro Focus International by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Micro Focus International by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 26,810 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micro Focus International (MFGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.