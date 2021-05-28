Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,662 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 7.6% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $131,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.09.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $249.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.12. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.38 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

