MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Price Down 3%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s share price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $15.16. Approximately 254,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,513,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

MVIS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.30 and a beta of 3.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 711.00% and a negative return on equity of 85.01%. As a group, analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

