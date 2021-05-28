Mike Slessor Sells 15,010 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $520,546.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,481.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mike Slessor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FormFactor alerts:

On Tuesday, May 11th, Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $895,750.00.

FormFactor stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 1.38.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FORM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 203.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.