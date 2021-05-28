Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25,934.00

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $33.18 million and $25,934.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $26.21 or 0.00071870 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00059301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $116.10 or 0.00318325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00185404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004002 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00032249 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,265,983 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.