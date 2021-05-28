Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) Price Reaches $58.48 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. One Mirrored Twitter coin can now be bought for about $58.48 or 0.00155451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Twitter has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Mirrored Twitter has a total market cap of $29.22 million and $122,390.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00066461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.23 or 0.00340828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.30 or 0.00186871 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004091 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00035850 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $327.86 or 0.00871453 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 499,563 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Twitter is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Twitter

