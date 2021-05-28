Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Short Interest Update

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a growth of 374.5% from the April 29th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

MRVGF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. 19,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,394. Mirvac Group has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93.

Mirvac Group Company Profile

Mirvac is an Australian property group with a clearly defined purpose to reimagine urban life. By creating beautiful homes, inspiring workplace precincts and thriving shopping centres, we aim to make a positive contribution to our cities and communities. Mirvac was founded in 1972, which means we've been shaping Australia's urban landscape for almost fifty years.

