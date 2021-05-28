Mist (MIST) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $20,325.00

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Mist coin can currently be bought for $0.0545 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mist has a total market cap of $3.07 million and $20,325.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mist has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00081712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00020418 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.22 or 0.00959497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,591.97 or 0.09436793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00092834 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

Mist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

