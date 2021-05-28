Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of MITK opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The company has a market cap of $743.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.55 and a beta of 0.29.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

