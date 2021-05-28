Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 7,200 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in XPeng by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 20,701 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at about $997,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,576,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Get XPeng alerts:

NYSE:XPEV opened at $32.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.99.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on XPEV. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. VTB Capital raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.12.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.