Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 339,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after buying an additional 19,768 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 75,061 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 374,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,855,000 after purchasing an additional 172,366 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 312,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after acquiring an additional 18,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 110,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,889 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KNX opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.50. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KNX. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. KCG upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.