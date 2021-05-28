Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.69 Million Stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,393,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,467,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in L Brands by 1,689.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,619,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,164,000 after buying an additional 1,528,730 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after buying an additional 1,418,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $588,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,710 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L Brands alerts:

In related news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LB opened at $69.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $71.99.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 116.72% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on L Brands from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.