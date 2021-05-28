Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 53,190 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after buying an additional 29,781 shares during the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCLH stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.28 EPS for the current year.

NCLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

