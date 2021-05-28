Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Globant by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 0.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 0.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Globant by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Globant by 9.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Globant stock opened at $217.22 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $130.92 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.14 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.07.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.10.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

