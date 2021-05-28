Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,047,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 77,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

IONS opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.07. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on IONS. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

