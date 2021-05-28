Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 4,800 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,875,000 after acquiring an additional 289,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth $121,803,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,056,000 after purchasing an additional 797,466 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,100,000 after purchasing an additional 87,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.27.

NYSE AGCO opened at $138.72 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $158.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.10 and a 200 day moving average of $122.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

In other news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $2,950,200.00. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,595 shares of company stock worth $9,039,155. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

