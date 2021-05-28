Mizuho Boosts Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $220.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.81.

ADP opened at $197.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $198.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

